Name: Jaycen Michael Wallendorff

Parents: Randy Masters and Andrea Wallendorff of Alton

Birth Weight: 8 lbs 9 oz

Birth Length: 20 inches

Date: June 29, 2018

Time: 10:36 a.m.

Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's

Siblings: Kaylin Masters (8)

Grandparents: Amy and Robert Thornton of Alton, Bob and Beth Masters of Granite City

Great Grandparents: Christy and Fred Wallendorff of Wood River

