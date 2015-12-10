http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/15-12-10-Jon-Jay.mp3

A few days removed from the trade that has sent him to San Diego, the move is finally setting in for Jon Jay.

“Yeah, obviously it’s a change for me but I’m looking forward to it now,” said Jay on Thursday evening. “I’ll always remember the great times I had in St. Louis but it’s a new chapter in my life for me and my family. I’m looking forward to this new opportunity I’ve been given.”

Jay, who was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2nd round of the 2006 draft and played in 757 of his games for the team over the last six seasons, moves to the Padres in exchange for infielder Jedd Gyorko.

“It’s one of those things that things happen in baseball,” answered Jay if he had expected to be moved this off-season. “You look at the roster with the Cardinals and there’s a lot of young players and I understand what’s going on. It’s one of those things, like I said, I’m just looking back on the time as a positive. It was a great time in St. Louis–it’s where I really grew up. I’ve got a lot of friends there. It’s definitely a different experience now but like I said, I’m looking forward to going to San Diego. It’s part of the business.”

Hundreds of Cardinals fans took to social media to wish Jay well and express their support for his time in St. Louis, which saw him help the team win the World Series in 2011 but also make a difference off the field with various charitable efforts.

“It’s amazing…it’s something that I’ll remember forever,” said an appreciative Jay. “I will always have love for my fans in St. Louis.”

Reflecting on when he came up as a rookie and played under Tony La Russa and alongside Albert Pujols, Lance Berkman, Matt Holliday, Carlos Beltran, Rafael Furcal, Chris Carpenter, Adam Wainwright–Jay rattles off the names, making a special point to save Yadier Molina for last.

Article continues after sponsor message

“He’s been so instrumental to my career,” expressed Jay. “That’s where I met, everyone knows me and Daniel Descalso are best buds. Allen Craig, Freese–all these wonderful guys I’ve been able to play with and relationships I’ve been able to form that will last me a lifetime.”

Jay, who mentioned his appreciation for coaches such as John Mabry and Jose Oquendo during his time in St. Louis, has heard from several of the younger players that have sought him out for “coaching” over the last couple seasons.

“Yeah, I’ve talked to a lot of the young guys–which is awesome,” he said. “Wong, he’s my ‘little brother’ and we had a good conversation. It’s one of those things, it’s tough but there’s a business side to the game.”

Wrist surgery last off-season proved slow to recover from in 2015, but Jay said he is healthy and ready for the upcoming season. And besides his training, he recently spent some time hanging out with Michael Jordan.

“Yeah, I got to hang out with the GOAT,” laughed Jay, who said he’d been wearing Jordans since he was a baby. “I was at a grand opening of a shoe store down here–everybody knows I love my sneakers, that’s where I get all my stuff down here. They had a grand opening and Michael was there, so we got to talk for a little bit which was pretty cool for me.”

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports