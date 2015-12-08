The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the trade of outfielder Jon Jay to the San Diego Padres in exchange for infielder Jedd Gyorko.

A .236 hitter in three big league seasons, the right-handed Gyorko has hit 49 home runs–with 13 of those off left-handed pitchers (.260 batting avg).

Defensively, Gyorko can play a variety of positions–he made 93 appearances at second base and 29 at shortstop for the Padres last season, plus he has also played briefly at first and third base.

The 27-year old Gyorko is signed through 2019, with a team option for 2020.

Jay was drafted by St. Louis in the second round of the 2006 draft and made his debut with the team in April of 2010. He hit over .300 in three seasons for the Cardinals but after off-season wrist surgery was never able to get on track in 2015, batting .210 in 79 games. His career on-base percentage is .354.

photo credit: Kim Klement, Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports