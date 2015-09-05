After being activated from the disabled list yesterday, Jon Jay will start in centerfield this afternoon for the St. Louis Cardinals. Jay was 0-2 last night after entering the game in the 6th inning.

Rookie Stephen Piscotty will bat second and play left field today as he looks to extend his current 11-game hitting streak. Piscotty has hit .426 during the stretch–which is the longest for a Cardinals rookie since Jay hit safely in 12 straight games in 2010.

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Stephen Piscotty, LF

Jason Heyward, RF

Jhonny Peralta, SS

Brandon Moss, 1B

Yadier Molina, C

Kolten Wong, 2B

Jon Jay, CF

Jaime Garcia, P

INJURY UPDATES

Both Matt Holliday and Matt Adams did some running during rehab workouts prior to today’s game.

Matheny described Adams as “just about full go” but wasn’t sure that the first baseman would head out to join a minor league team on a rehab assignment.

“It was nice getting some yesterday off Belisle and we’re going to try and do it again,” said Matheny. “Anytime we can get somebody throwing maybe a live side, that’s the best case scenario at this point. That’s a tricky topic too with the postseason and these kids that have pushed so hard all season long. We all kind of defer to the organization as a whole and we’ll sit down talk about the pros and the cons and do what’s best for everybody hopefully.”

Belisle, who has missed 62 games, is expected to again throw a simulated game as he is nearing completion of rehab from inflammation of the annular ligament in his right elbow.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports