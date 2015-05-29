Though not in the starting lineup, outfielder Jon Jay has returned from his rehab stint in Peoria (A) and has been activated by the St. Louis Cardinals.

“You can hit BP, you can do front toss, you can do all that but getting the real velocity out there–I think that was good for me to see and test my wrist out,” said Jay, who missed 16 games due to tendinitis in his left wrist.

Though 0-10 at Peoria, he was able to add to his work rebuilding the strength in his wrist and eliminating some bad habits that had been caused at the plate.

“I think my swing’s at a much better place than it was when the season started,” said Jay. “I just didn’t feel that good, but that happens. You’re not always able to feel your best, it’s just the way it goes. But like I said, I was able to clean up some of those things and I’m looking forward to now going out there and playing and finishing strong.”

And while Mark Reynolds is clearly the everyday first baseman moving forward with Matt Adams out, Jay shared he would be ready if called upon to step in there.

“I’d be comfortable there,” confirmed Jay, who appeared at first base in Triple-A and often takes ground balls there to warm-up pregame. Not only that, but he wouldn’t even have to borrow a glove as he keeps a first baseman’s glove in his locker.

“It’s my personal glove–I’ve got a catcher’s mitt, too,” shared Jay with a smile, adding he really hasn’t caught regularly since he was 8 years old.

“I like messing around with it,” he explained. “In the offseason, I catch bullpens every now and then.”

Pitcher Miguel Socolovich was optioned to Memphis to make room for Jay on the 25-man active roster.

photo credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports