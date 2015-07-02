The lingering wrist issue for Jon Jay had become more noticeable of late, as the St. Louis Cardinals outfielder had just three hits in his last 20 at-bats. Prior the game on Thursday, Jay was placed on the 15-day disabled list.

“It’s something that I’ve been dealing with,” admitted Jay. “If I can go out there and try to compete as much as I can, but it got to a point that where I wasn’t able to do that anymore. It’s just something I have to deal with this year–it is what it is.”

“You could see Jon was fighting a little bit health-wise,” commented Mike Matheny. “It’s a tough game when your 100%–which isn’t very often. And when you’re fighting something physically it affects your confidence and it affects you on the mental side as well. He was just working, trying to make it happen but his body wasn’t cooperating.”

Jay played through wrist issues last season before having a scope to address cartilage issues in late October. He spent 18 days in May on the DL with left wrist tendinitis.

“I was just hoping that when I went on the DL last time, that it was something take a short break and kind of keep me going the rest of the year. Obviously, we have to change our plans now.”

“Last year we knew he was compromised as well,” said Matheny. “He figured out a swing path that somehow made it work and right now, it’s just been tough with how he’s feeling to get the kind of at-bats he was hoping for.”

Testing showed no structural issues.

“I’m not going to be swinging for a little bit,” said Jay, adding that for now he will just be resting the wrist and allowing inflammation to subside.

“I just want to trying to get back to playing baseball at the level I know I’m capable of. It’s been frustrating this year not being able to do that.”

Pitcher Tim Cooney was recalled from Memphis to make the start on Thursday night in the corresponding roster move.

photo credit: Jeff Curry, Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports