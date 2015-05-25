Outfielder Jon Jay could back on the St. Louis Cardinals active roster as early as this Friday.

“What we’re planning on doing right now is get him out on a rehab, I think we’ll probably have him go to Peoria tomorrow,” shared General Manger John Mozeliak. “If all goes well, give him a few days there–which could be two or three. We’re off Thursday, so probably there wouldn’t be any roster decision until Friday.”

Jay, who is eligible to be activated tomorrow, has been on the disabled list since May 11th due to tendinitis in his left wrist.

“I knew I was going to have to deal with it during the year,” said Jay, who underwent surgery on the wrist in October after last season ended. “It just got to the point where it was stuff to deal with so we took a step back. Luckily, I was able to do that and kind of got myself back on track. Now it’s all about maintaining and staying steady throughout the season.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Prior to Sunday’s game, Jay was set to again take batting practice with the team–something he did twice in Kansas City.

“I’ve been able to hit in the field and do all my normal activity,” said Jay. “I’ve been able to work out hard now and I’m feeling better.”

Once Jay is activated, it’s not clear if the Cardinals will remain with a split of 13 pitchers and 12 position players or go back to a five-man bench. “I’m open to anything on that account,” answered Mozeliak. “I think for us, we’ll just evaluate what we have and make a decision then.”

What could be more challenging is finding enough playing time for the five outfielders. Besides Jay and regular starters Jason Heyward and Matt Holliday, Peter Bourjos and Randal Grichuk will still need at-bats. Grichuk in particular has put together an impressive run of defensive play.

“Finding a balance for all these guys is going to be something that we’ll have to work through,” said Mozeliak. “The other thing to think about is sort of the ‘hot-hand’ and trying to take advantage of that is what we’ll do.”