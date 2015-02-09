The St. Louis Cardinals have announced they have signed Jon Jay to a two-year contract, thus avoiding the salary arbitration hearing which was scheduled for next week between the two sides.

According to multiple reports, Jay had filed at $5 million while the Cardinals had filed at $4.1 million. He will receive $3.5 million in 2015, but the total deal could be worth $10.975 million per Derrick Goold.

Playing most of the second half with a wrist injury that required a procedure after the season, Jay hit .303 last year but fell 34 plate appearances short of qualifying for the National League batting title. In particular, the outfielder hit .375 against left-handed pitching.

Jay was the last of the Cardinals arbitration eligible players unsigned and is now under contract through 2016.

Thank you for the Love! I am beyond excited Lets get it — Jon Jay 2Js (@jonjayU) February 10, 2015

photo credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports