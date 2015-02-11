The following was written by Bradford Bruns, who is a special contributor to St. Louis Baseball Weekly…

Last spring, Jon Jay faced the tough task of fending off Peter Bourjos for the Cardinals’ starting center-fielder gig. This year will present a different challenge: fending off teammates who expect him to pick up the check with increased regularity in Jupiter.

Jay and the Redbirds agreed to a two-year, $10.975 million contract on Monday, avoiding arbitration. The veteran had asked for $5 million and had been offered $4.1 million.

Now everybody’s happy and secure – in more ways than one. Although Bourjos actually accompanied Matt Holliday and Allen Craig in the Busch Stadium outfield at the beginning of the 2014 season, it didn’t take Jay long to reclaim his old post. The University of Miami product then proceeded to obliterate National League pitching down the stretch, batting .323 with a .406 on-base percentage following the All-Star break and going 14-for-29 in St. Louis’ two playoff series.

Once derided for his “helicopter hands,” the 29-year-old Jay should continue soaring as well. This is a lefty swinger with the ability to spray the ball around and string together multi-hit games despite a lack of genuine power. He has also rebounded mightily from an extended defensive slump, using intelligence and positioning rather than bountiful athleticism.

It all sounds very workmanlike, devoid of sizzle. Minimizing Jay’s natural skill, however, would be a mistake. An outstanding junior campaign in the ACC compelled Jeff Luhnow to grab him with the 74th overall pick in 2006. Minor-league stops in Quad Cities, Springfield and Memphis proved exceedingly fruitful, and appeared to validate the Cards’ decision.

Still, Jay failed to generate quite as much buzz as the organization’s top two choices from said draft class. Adam Ottavino and Chris Perez were highly-touted first-round flamethrowers, with the latter riding the fast track to the majors.

Reality soon set in, though, and the righthanders flickered out. While Perez flashed closer potential, Jason Motte’s presence necessitated someone’s departure. On June 28, 2009, John Mozeliak shipped Perez to the Cleveland Indians for infielder Mark DeRosa. The reliever initially carved up the American League Central Division, representing the Tribe in two Midsummer Classics – until control issues and a curious shipment derailed his career.

As for Ottavino, he never gained traction as a starter in St. Louis. The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder made a grand total of five appearances with the parent club before joining the Colorado Rockies in April 2012. (In fairness, Ottavino currently fills a key bullpen role in the Mile High City.)

Career stats for MLB players from Cards’ 2006 draft Adam Ottavino W-L: 7-10, ERA: 4.05, SO: 241 Chris Perez W-L: 16-24, ERA: 3.51, SV: 133 Article continues after sponsor message Mark Hamilton BA: .197, HR: 0, RBI: 4 Jon Jay BA: .295, HR: 28, RBI: 217 Shane Robinson BA: .231, HR: 5, RBI: 37 Allen Craig BA: .282, HR: 58, RBI: .293 P.J. Walters W-L: 6-10, ERA: 6.28, SO: 104 David Carpenter W-L: 11-10, ERA: 3.62, SO: 201 Tommy Pham BA: .000, HR: 0, RBI: 0 Luke Gregerson W-L: 22-27, ERA: 2.75, SV: 19

Jay simply kept grinding. His 2010 rookie season yielded a .300 average in part-time duty, but the next year saw him evolve into a true team linchpin. Jay suited up for 159 contests, reached double digits in homers and patrolled center as the Cards captured their 11th World Series title. Even a sprained right shoulder couldn’t impede his 2012 contributions, which included a robust .305 mark at the dish and 19 stolen bases.

Yet a not-so-funny thing interrupted the brilliant ride: shaky confidence. Jay’s 2013 started miserably and hardly improved from there. Poor plate discipline, a wholly startling development, prompted a dramatic rise in strikeouts. The overall performance became so troubling that Mozeliak felt compelled to acquire Bourjos that November.

Gifted with blinding speed and a heavenly glove, the former Angel seemed like a real threat to supplant Jay permanently. When Bourjos faltered against Senior Circuit hurlers, though, the cageyness kicked back in for No. 19. Jay embraced the idea of internal competition, thrived on it. He soared to a new plane, professionally and financially.

With Daniel Descalsco’s move to the Rockies almost two months ago, only the lead dog of the original “Memphis Mafia” remains in the Lou. Through his well-rounded approach and many core attributes, Jay keeps hammering home that the staying power is no accident.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports