Jay Batting Second

As had been anticipated, Jon Jay will make his Grapefruit League debut today as he bats second and plays centerfield for the St. Louis Cardinals at Port St. Lucie against the New York Mets.

Jay has been building up strength in his wrist after an off-season procedure to address a cartilage issue.

Article continues after sponsor message

Today's lineup vs. Mets at Port St. Lucie. pic.twitter.com/N2PCGyP6KV

— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 20, 2015