EDWARDSVILLE - Infielder Josh Ohl continues a tradition of Tiger players going to the local university to play for a traditionally very good Cougar program.

“Josh in one of the guys that we actually, when I spoke at a clinic out at SIUE that was the host for it, he impressed the coaches there when they saw him, and then they continued to follow him in the spring and summer. And in having conversations with Sean Lyons, the SIUE head coach, he always had him on the radar, and sure enough, they’re able to get a commitment from him.”

Ohl is a very good defensive player who moves his feet well, and also has very good hand than can make the play defensively. And he’s very excited about playing for the hometown team.

“I’m really excited,” Ohl said. “I don’t have to go that far from home, and it’s Edwardsville. That’s well I grew up, and it’s going to be real fun to play for.”

Ohl looks forward to competing in the Ohio Valley Conference.

“I’m excited,” Ohl said. “it’s going to be a challenge. They have a really great team over there right now, and I can’t wait to join it.”

The coaching staff showed a great interest in Ohl, something he believed was a reason why he chose SIUE.

“They were just very interested, and they said all the things I wanted to hear,” Ohl said, “and I love the weight program, the gaining weight, and I liked everything about it.”

As of now, Ohl will be majoring in business, but in his words, “that could change.”

