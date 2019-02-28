EDWARDSVILLE - Jason Henderson will be the new superintendent of Edwardsville School District 7 Schools.

Henderson's selection was announced at the special Edwardsville School District 7 Board meeting at Woodland School on Thursday afternoon. Henderson said he will begin his duties on July 1, after Dr. Lynda Andre, the present superintendent, retires at the end of the 2018-2019 school year. Henderson is the assistant superintendent at Triad Community Unit School District 2. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Dr. Dennis Cramsey and Dr. Tanya Patton were the other two finalists in the superintendent search.

