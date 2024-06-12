WOOD RIVER — Jasiah Brown, a triple jumper from East Alton-Wood River High School, saw his hard work throughout the 2024 boys' track and field season culminate in an impressive performance at the state level.

Brown recorded a leap of 13.27 meters (43-6.5), securing 11th place overall. The achievement follows Brown's qualification for state with a jump of 42-10.5 at the Rochester 2A Sectional.

His dedication and progress have not gone unnoticed by his head coach, Russ Colona. "Jasiah definitely has pop in his legs on the board with his speed," Colona said. "His form in the triple jump continued to improve throughout the season."

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

In addition to his triple jump success, Brown also competed in the high jump, reaching a height of 5-foot-8. Coach Colona expressed excitement about Brown's qualification for state and his performance at the competition.

Brown's efforts have earned him the title of Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Oilers, a recognition that highlights his contributions to the team and his individual achievements.

"We were really excited about him qualifying for state and his performance at state," Colona added.

More like this: