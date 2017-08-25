Jasen and Kristie Shaw of Rosewood Heights celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on July 25th, 2017.

Jasen Shaw and the former Kristie Martinez were married on July 25th 1992 with 22 vintage 55 - 57 classic cars. Jasen is a Instrument Tech at Phillips 66 refinery in Wood River. Kristie is a Paraprofessional for Roxana School District.


They have two children Shelby Shaw of Alton and Lauren Shaw of Rosewood Heights. The couple celebrated Aug. 4th with a surprise 25th anniversary party with friends and family at Bella Milano in Edwardsville hosted by their children.

