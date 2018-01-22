TROY – Jarvis Township Senior Citizen’s Center in Troy, IL, is pleased to announce a spring trip to the Grand Canyon, Las Vegas and the Hoover Dam. The trip is organized by Diamond Tours and will take place April 19-29, 2018. Cost is $1098 per person for double occupancy. Reservations will be accepted through February 12, 2018.

The trip includes the following: motor coach transportation; 10 nights lodging, including three consecutive nights in a Las Vegas Casino Hotel; 13 meals (7 breakfasts/6 dinners); gaming and sightseeing on the Las Vegas Strip; Free day to shop, explore and discover Las Vegas; admission to the Hoover Dam Visitor Center; visit to Grand Canyon National Park including an IMAX movie; visit to Zion National Park and Petrified Forest National Park; guided tour of spectacular Valley of Fire State Park; and much more.

For more information or to register for the trip, please contact Trip Coordinator Nina George at (618) 345-9478.

