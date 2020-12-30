ALTON - The Sierra Club Illinois Chapter Piasa Palisades Group has an interesting virtual speaking series presentation planned titled "Climate Change In Illinois" for January 12, 2021.

"The last century of climate change in Illinois has had considerable environmental and economic impacts, and model projections suggest future changes will continue to impact Illinois," Chris Krusa, a Piasa Palisades Group officer, said. "We will discuss climate change, its impacts, and mitigation and adaptation for Illinois citizens. Our speaker, Hydroclimatologist Dr. Trent Ford, has been the Illinois State Climatologist since 2019. He and his team provide information online, through traditional and social media, and by speaking to interested groups across the state."

In addition to his role in education and climate outreach, Ford also conducts research on the climate system and extreme climate events, like drought and heat waves; monitors current conditions, and studies climate change.

Ford is a native of Roanoke, Illinois, and earned his bachelor's in geography from Illinois State University before completing his master's and PhD at Texas A & M University.

To register, go to:

https://www.sierraclub.org/illinois/piasa-palisades

to menu line “Events”, January 12, 2021, and click on "Virtual Speaker Series," before January 10, 2021. Contact Chris Krusa at krusachris@gmail.com or call 410-490-5024 with any questions.

