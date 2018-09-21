ALTON - September 20, 2018 - Live Music by janet Evra and The Bonbon Plot at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton IL 62002. Music begins Saturday, October 27, 2018 from 8-10pm. Doors open at 7:30pm. Tickets are $10 and are available for purchase at www.jacobyartscenter.org/tickets or at the door. Seating will be cabaret-style. Cash bar will be open. Parking is available on the gravel lot next door. Sponsored by WBGZ- 94.3.

Janet Evra & The Bonbon Plot returns to the Jacoby Arts Center stage to perform bossa nova, Latin jazz, modern French jazz, new takes on American songbook favorites, and original compositions with an indie twist. Featuring vocalist/bassist Janet Buchanan, guitarist Will Buchanan, and drummer Keith Bowman, the Bonbon Plot performs regularly on top-tier stages throughout the greater St. Louis area, including recent performances at The Dark Room, Evangeline's Music House, and Das Bevo.

Jacoby Arts Center (JAC) is located at 627 E. Broadway, Alton, IL 62002. JAC is open Wednesday - Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday 12pm to 4pm, and closed Monday & Tuesday. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618.462.5222.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to nurture and promote the practice and appreciation of the arts through education, exhibits, cultural programs, and community outreach initiatives.

Engaging Imaginations, Enriching Lives!

