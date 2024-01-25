Jan. 24 Associated Press Boys Basketball Rankings - Collinsville Improves One Spot, East St. Louis Back In Top 10, Breese Central Still No. 1
ALTON - The Collinsville Kahoks improved a spot to No. 6 in Class 4A while East St. Louis climbed back into the Class 3A rankings at No. 9.
Breese Central remains the No. 1 ranked team in Class 2A while Althoff Catholic and Columbia both received votes.
The entire rankings go as follows:
CLASS 4A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Curie (5)
|21-2
|135
|2
|2. Homewood-Flossmoor (4)
|19-2
|130
|1
|3. Quincy (5)
|20-1
|123
|3
|4. Waubonsie Valley (1)
|20-0
|114
|4
|5. Normal
|20-3
|72
|6
|6. Collinsville
|21-3
|62
|7
|7. Lisle Benet
|17-3
|49
|5
|8. Downers North
|18-4
|35
|8
|9. Bolingbrook
|16-3
|33
|10
|10. Moline
|19-2
|31
|9
Others receiving votes: Gurnee Warren 20. Glenbrook North 10. New Trier 5. Chicago Heights Bloom 2. Bradley-Bourbonnais 2. Kenwood 1. Naperville Neuqua Valley 1.
CLASS 3A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Harvey Thornton (14)
|19-2
|149
|2
|2. Chicago Mt. Carmel
|22-3
|125
|1
|3. Metamore
|19-4
|111
|4
|4. Chicago DePaul
|19-2
|90
|3
|5. Mt. Zion (1)
|20-1
|82
|5
|6. Brother Rice
|22-3
|60
|6
|7. Kankakee
|18-2
|55
|9
|8. Morton
|20-3
|50
|8
|9. East St. Louis
|15-6
|36
|NR
|10. Centralia
|21-2
|34
|7
Others receiving votes: Decatur MacArthur 18. Peoria Richwoods 10. Crystal Lake South 4. Sterling 1.
CLASS 2A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Breese Central (15)
|21-2
|183
|1
|2. Peoria Manual (2)
|13-9
|139
|3
|3. Tolono Unity
|18-1
|130
|2
|4. Byron
|17-0
|125
|4
|5. Beecher (2)
|20-0
|88
|6
|6. Benton
|19-3
|66
|7
|7. Chicago Christ the King
|20-3
|56
|8
|8. Rockridge
|16-3
|49
|9
|9. (Tie) El Paso-Gridley
|19-3
|48
|5
|9. (Tie) Fieldcrest
|18-1
|48
|NR
Others receiving votes: Chicago Phillips 31. Clinton 31. St. Joseph-Ogden 15. Warsaw West Hancock 8. Belleville Althoff 7. Pinckneyville 7. Columbia 4. Lawrenceville 4. Bismarck-Henning 3. Macomb 1. Teutopolis 1. Chicago King
CLASS 1A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previosuly
|1. Effingham St. Anthony (16)
|19-4
|170
|1
|2. Tuscola (1)
|18-3
|140
|2
|3. Illini Bluffs
|20-3
|131
|4
|4. West Central
|21-3
|108
|5
|5. Pecatonica
|18-3
|93
|6
|6. (Tie) Goreville
|19-2
|89
|3
|6. (Tie) Aurora Christian
|15-4
|89
|3
|8. Serena (1)
|18-1
|57
|8
|9. Camp Point Central
|15-4
|35
|T10
|10. Scales Mound
|16-5
|19
|T10
Others receiving votes: Chicago Manley 15. Lexington 15. Mounds Meridian 6. Altamont 5. Bluford Webber 5. Dieterich 3. Griggsville-Perry 2. South Beloit 2. Princeville 2. Casey-Westfield 2. St. Elmo 1. Arcola 1.
