Listen to the story

ALTON - The Collinsville Kahoks improved a spot to No. 6 in Class 4A while East St. Louis climbed back into the Class 3A rankings at No. 9.

Breese Central remains the No. 1 ranked team in Class 2A while Althoff Catholic and Columbia both received votes.

The entire rankings go as follows:

CLASS 4A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Curie (5) 21-2 135 2 2. Homewood-Flossmoor (4) 19-2 130 1 3. Quincy (5) 20-1 123 3 4. Waubonsie Valley (1) 20-0 114 4 5. Normal 20-3 72 6 6. Collinsville 21-3 62 7 7. Lisle Benet 17-3 49 5 8. Downers North 18-4 35 8 9. Bolingbrook 16-3 33 10 10. Moline 19-2 31 9

Others receiving votes: Gurnee Warren 20. Glenbrook North 10. New Trier 5. Chicago Heights Bloom 2. Bradley-Bourbonnais 2. Kenwood 1. Naperville Neuqua Valley 1.

Article continues after sponsor message

CLASS 3A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Harvey Thornton (14) 19-2 149 2 2. Chicago Mt. Carmel 22-3 125 1 3. Metamore 19-4 111 4 4. Chicago DePaul 19-2 90 3 5. Mt. Zion (1) 20-1 82 5 6. Brother Rice 22-3 60 6 7. Kankakee 18-2 55 9 8. Morton 20-3 50 8 9. East St. Louis 15-6 36 NR 10. Centralia 21-2 34 7

Others receiving votes: Decatur MacArthur 18. Peoria Richwoods 10. Crystal Lake South 4. Sterling 1.

CLASS 2A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Breese Central (15) 21-2 183 1 2. Peoria Manual (2) 13-9 139 3 3. Tolono Unity 18-1 130 2 4. Byron 17-0 125 4 5. Beecher (2) 20-0 88 6 6. Benton 19-3 66 7 7. Chicago Christ the King 20-3 56 8 8. Rockridge 16-3 49 9 9. (Tie) El Paso-Gridley 19-3 48 5 9. (Tie) Fieldcrest 18-1 48 NR

Others receiving votes: Chicago Phillips 31. Clinton 31. St. Joseph-Ogden 15. Warsaw West Hancock 8. Belleville Althoff 7. Pinckneyville 7. Columbia 4. Lawrenceville 4. Bismarck-Henning 3. Macomb 1. Teutopolis 1. Chicago King

CLASS 1A

School W-L Points Previosuly 1. Effingham St. Anthony (16) 19-4 170 1 2. Tuscola (1) 18-3 140 2 3. Illini Bluffs 20-3 131 4 4. West Central 21-3 108 5 5. Pecatonica 18-3 93 6 6. (Tie) Goreville 19-2 89 3 6. (Tie) Aurora Christian 15-4 89 3 8. Serena (1) 18-1 57 8 9. Camp Point Central 15-4 35 T10 10. Scales Mound 16-5 19 T10

Others receiving votes: Chicago Manley 15. Lexington 15. Mounds Meridian 6. Altamont 5. Bluford Webber 5. Dieterich 3. Griggsville-Perry 2. South Beloit 2. Princeville 2. Casey-Westfield 2. St. Elmo 1. Arcola 1.

More like this: