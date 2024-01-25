ALTON - The Collinsville Kahoks improved a spot to No. 6 in Class 4A while East St. Louis climbed back into the Class 3A rankings at No. 9.

Breese Central remains the No. 1 ranked team in Class 2A while Althoff Catholic and Columbia both received votes.

The entire rankings go as follows:

CLASS 4A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Curie (5)21-21352
2. Homewood-Flossmoor (4)19-21301
3. Quincy (5)20-11233
4. Waubonsie Valley (1)20-01144
5. Normal20-3726
6. Collinsville21-3627
7. Lisle Benet17-3495
8. Downers North18-4358
9. Bolingbrook16-33310
10. Moline19-2319

Others receiving votes: Gurnee Warren 20. Glenbrook North 10. New Trier 5. Chicago Heights Bloom 2. Bradley-Bourbonnais 2. Kenwood 1. Naperville Neuqua Valley 1.

CLASS 3A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Harvey Thornton (14)19-21492
2. Chicago Mt. Carmel22-31251
3. Metamore19-41114
4. Chicago DePaul19-2903
5. Mt. Zion (1)20-1825
6. Brother Rice22-3606
7. Kankakee18-2559
8. Morton20-3508
9. East St. Louis15-636NR
10. Centralia21-2347

Others receiving votes: Decatur MacArthur 18. Peoria Richwoods 10. Crystal Lake South 4. Sterling 1.

CLASS 2A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Breese Central (15)21-21831
2. Peoria Manual (2)13-91393
3. Tolono Unity18-11302
4. Byron17-01254
5. Beecher (2)20-0886
6. Benton19-3667
7. Chicago Christ the King20-3568
8. Rockridge16-3499
9. (Tie) El Paso-Gridley19-3485
9. (Tie) Fieldcrest18-148NR

Others receiving votes: Chicago Phillips 31. Clinton 31. St. Joseph-Ogden 15. Warsaw West Hancock 8. Belleville Althoff 7. Pinckneyville 7. Columbia 4. Lawrenceville 4. Bismarck-Henning 3. Macomb 1. Teutopolis 1. Chicago King

CLASS 1A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviosuly
1. Effingham St. Anthony (16)19-41701
2. Tuscola (1)18-31402
3. Illini Bluffs20-31314
4. West Central21-31085
5. Pecatonica18-3936
6. (Tie) Goreville19-2893
6. (Tie) Aurora Christian15-4893
8. Serena (1)18-1578
9. Camp Point Central15-435T10
10. Scales Mound16-519T10

Others receiving votes: Chicago Manley 15. Lexington 15. Mounds Meridian 6. Altamont 5. Bluford Webber 5. Dieterich 3. Griggsville-Perry 2. South Beloit 2. Princeville 2. Casey-Westfield 2. St. Elmo 1. Arcola 1.

