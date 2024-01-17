Listen to the story

ALTON - The Associated Press updated its Illinois high school boys basketball rankings as of Jan. 17, 2024.

Collinsville, after suffering its second loss of the season, falls down to No. 7 in Class 4A.

Breese Central remains atop of Class 2A while Trenton Wesclin, Columbia, and Althoff Catholic all received votes.

East St. Louis also received some votes in Class 3A.

The entire rankings go as follows:

CLASS 4A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Homewood-Flossmoor (6) 17-1 105 2 2. Curie (5) 17-1 104 1 3. Quincy 17-1 74 5 4. Waubonsie Valley 18-0 66 NR 5. Lisle Benet Academy 15-2 62 7 6. Normal Community 18-3 44 3 7. Collinsville 19-2 38 4 8. Downers North 16-3 32 9 9. Moline 16-2 23 10 10. Bolingbrook 15-3 21 6

Others receiving votes: Gurnee Warren 20, New Trier 6, Glenbrook South 4, Marist 3, Loyola 1, Chicago Heights Bloom Township 1, Aurora West 1.

CLASS 3A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (10) 200-2 109 1 2. Harvey Thornton (1) 15-2 98 2 3. DePaul College Prep 17-1 81 3 4. Metamora 16-4 69 6 5. Mt. Zion 18-0 60 5 6. Bother Rice 20-2 58 7 7. Centralia 19-1 44 4 8. Morton 18-2 36 8 9. Kankakee 14-2 25 9 10. Decatur MacArthur 15-2 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Richwoods 9, East St. Louis 5, Sterling 2.

CLASS 2A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Breese Central (10) 19-2 143 1 2. Tolono Unity (2) 17-0 128 3 3. Peoria Manual (2) 9-9 97 2 4. Byron 14-0 96 4 5. El Paso-Grdley 17-2 73 5 6. Beecher (1) 19-0 71 6 7. Benton 17-3 52 7 8. Chicago Christ the King 17-3 35 7 9. Rockridge 14-3 34 10 10. Phillips 10-8 29 9

Others receiving votes: Clinton 19, Pinckneyville 12, Fieldcrest 11, Bismarck-Henning 6, Teutopolis 6, St. Joseph-Ogden 5, Trenton Wesclin 2, Columbia 2, Peoria Notre Dame 2, Macomb 1, Belleville Althoff Catholic 1.

CLASS 1A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Effingham St. Anthony (12) 17-4 135 1 2. Tuscola (2) 17-2 126 2 3. Goreville 17-1 87 5 4. Illini Bluffs 19-3 85 3 5. Winchester-West Central 20-2 84 7 6. Pecatonica 15-3 75 6 7. Aurora Christian 15-3 69 4 8. Serena 17-1 35 9 9. Lexington 17-4 14 8 10. Manley 10-6 13 NR (Tie) Camp Point Central 14-4 13 NR (Tie) Scales Mound 14-5 13 10

Others receiving votes: Mounds Meridian 11, South Beloit 8, Waltonville 1, Casey-Westfield 1.

