ALTON - The Associated Press updated its Illinois high school boys basketball rankings as of Jan. 17, 2024.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Collinsville, after suffering its second loss of the season, falls down to No. 7 in Class 4A.

Breese Central remains atop of Class 2A while Trenton Wesclin, Columbia, and Althoff Catholic all received votes.

East St. Louis also received some votes in Class 3A.

The entire rankings go as follows:

CLASS 4A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Homewood-Flossmoor (6)17-11052
2. Curie (5)17-11041
3. Quincy17-1745
4. Waubonsie Valley18-066NR
5. Lisle Benet Academy 15-2627
6. Normal Community18-3443
7. Collinsville19-2384
8. Downers North16-3329
9. Moline16-22310
10. Bolingbrook15-3216

Article continues after sponsor message

Others receiving votes: Gurnee Warren 20, New Trier 6, Glenbrook South 4, Marist 3, Loyola 1, Chicago Heights Bloom Township 1, Aurora West 1.

CLASS 3A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (10)200-21091
2. Harvey Thornton (1)15-2982
3. DePaul College Prep17-1813
4. Metamora16-4696
5. Mt. Zion18-0605
6. Bother Rice20-2587
7. Centralia19-1444
8. Morton18-2368
9. Kankakee14-2259
10. Decatur MacArthur15-29NR

Others receiving votes: Richwoods 9, East St. Louis 5, Sterling 2.

CLASS 2A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Breese Central (10)19-21431
2. Tolono Unity (2)17-01283
3. Peoria Manual (2)9-9972
4. Byron14-0964
5. El Paso-Grdley17-2735
6. Beecher (1)19-0716
7. Benton 17-3527
8. Chicago Christ the King17-3357
9. Rockridge14-33410
10. Phillips10-8299

Others receiving votes: Clinton 19, Pinckneyville 12, Fieldcrest 11, Bismarck-Henning 6, Teutopolis 6, St. Joseph-Ogden 5, Trenton Wesclin 2, Columbia 2, Peoria Notre Dame 2, Macomb 1, Belleville Althoff Catholic 1.

CLASS 1A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Effingham St. Anthony (12)17-41351
2. Tuscola (2)17-21262
3. Goreville17-1875
4. Illini Bluffs19-3853
5. Winchester-West Central20-2847
6. Pecatonica15-3756
7. Aurora Christian15-3694
8. Serena 17-1359
9. Lexington17-4148
10. Manley10-613NR
(Tie) Camp Point Central14-413NR
(Tie) Scales Mound14-51310

Others receiving votes: Mounds Meridian 11, South Beloit 8, Waltonville 1, Casey-Westfield 1.

More like this:

Jan 10, 2024 - Girls Basketball AP Rankings - Alton, CM Fall Slightly

Jan 10, 2024 - Boys Basketball AP Rankings - Kahoks Fall Two Spots In Class 4A

Today - Jan. 17 Associated Press Girls Basketball Rankings - Alton Improves One Spot, CM Drops Down To. No. 9

Jan 4, 2024 - AP Girls Basketball Updated Rankings - Alton Up To No. 2 In 4A, CM Remains In 3A Top 10

Jan 4, 2024 - AP Boys Basketball Updated Rankings - Collinsville Jumps Up To No. 2 In 4A, Breese Central Sits Atop 2A

 