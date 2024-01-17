Jan. 17 Associated Press Boys Basketball Rankings - Collinsville Moves Down To No. 7 In 4A, Breese Central Remains Atop 2A
ALTON - The Associated Press updated its Illinois high school boys basketball rankings as of Jan. 17, 2024.
Collinsville, after suffering its second loss of the season, falls down to No. 7 in Class 4A.
Breese Central remains atop of Class 2A while Trenton Wesclin, Columbia, and Althoff Catholic all received votes.
East St. Louis also received some votes in Class 3A.
The entire rankings go as follows:
CLASS 4A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Homewood-Flossmoor (6)
|17-1
|105
|2
|2. Curie (5)
|17-1
|104
|1
|3. Quincy
|17-1
|74
|5
|4. Waubonsie Valley
|18-0
|66
|NR
|5. Lisle Benet Academy
|15-2
|62
|7
|6. Normal Community
|18-3
|44
|3
|7. Collinsville
|19-2
|38
|4
|8. Downers North
|16-3
|32
|9
|9. Moline
|16-2
|23
|10
|10. Bolingbrook
|15-3
|21
|6
Others receiving votes: Gurnee Warren 20, New Trier 6, Glenbrook South 4, Marist 3, Loyola 1, Chicago Heights Bloom Township 1, Aurora West 1.
CLASS 3A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (10)
|200-2
|109
|1
|2. Harvey Thornton (1)
|15-2
|98
|2
|3. DePaul College Prep
|17-1
|81
|3
|4. Metamora
|16-4
|69
|6
|5. Mt. Zion
|18-0
|60
|5
|6. Bother Rice
|20-2
|58
|7
|7. Centralia
|19-1
|44
|4
|8. Morton
|18-2
|36
|8
|9. Kankakee
|14-2
|25
|9
|10. Decatur MacArthur
|15-2
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Richwoods 9, East St. Louis 5, Sterling 2.
CLASS 2A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Breese Central (10)
|19-2
|143
|1
|2. Tolono Unity (2)
|17-0
|128
|3
|3. Peoria Manual (2)
|9-9
|97
|2
|4. Byron
|14-0
|96
|4
|5. El Paso-Grdley
|17-2
|73
|5
|6. Beecher (1)
|19-0
|71
|6
|7. Benton
|17-3
|52
|7
|8. Chicago Christ the King
|17-3
|35
|7
|9. Rockridge
|14-3
|34
|10
|10. Phillips
|10-8
|29
|9
Others receiving votes: Clinton 19, Pinckneyville 12, Fieldcrest 11, Bismarck-Henning 6, Teutopolis 6, St. Joseph-Ogden 5, Trenton Wesclin 2, Columbia 2, Peoria Notre Dame 2, Macomb 1, Belleville Althoff Catholic 1.
CLASS 1A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Effingham St. Anthony (12)
|17-4
|135
|1
|2. Tuscola (2)
|17-2
|126
|2
|3. Goreville
|17-1
|87
|5
|4. Illini Bluffs
|19-3
|85
|3
|5. Winchester-West Central
|20-2
|84
|7
|6. Pecatonica
|15-3
|75
|6
|7. Aurora Christian
|15-3
|69
|4
|8. Serena
|17-1
|35
|9
|9. Lexington
|17-4
|14
|8
|10. Manley
|10-6
|13
|NR
|(Tie) Camp Point Central
|14-4
|13
|NR
|(Tie) Scales Mound
|14-5
|13
|10
Others receiving votes: Mounds Meridian 11, South Beloit 8, Waltonville 1, Casey-Westfield 1.
