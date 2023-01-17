EDWARDSVILLE - Alton High senior forward Jamion Everage is emerging as one of the key players for the Redbirds on Jan. 13 led the team with 17 points as Alton lost to Edwardsville 57-40 in a Southwestern Conference game at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

Everage is among the team's leading scorers, averaging nine points per game and has also averaged 0.4 rebounds per game with five assists and a steal. He is a hard worker who encourages his teammates and is there for them during the games.

"I feel good," Everage said in a postgame interview following the game against the Tigers. "I just wish would have fought harder and come out with more energy from the tip."

Everage is an Auto Butler Male Athlete of the Month for the Redbirds.

It has been a very difficult season for the Redbirds, who are currently 3-15 after the game against Edwardsville. The team continues to work hard in practice and persevere and Everage feels the team's spirits are up despite the adversity.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"We've got guys coming back," Everage said. "So right now, we're just working hard, trying to keep our spirits up high."

Everage sees his role on the team as a player who constantly hustles on the court, doing everything he can to help the Redbirds.

"I am like a hustle guy," Everage said. "Get downhill like a greedy guy. Just doing it all for the team, doing what I can. I see myself more defensive than offensive."

Everage has some simple and attainable goals for himself and the team for the remainder of the season, going into the IHSA Class 4A playoffs coming soon.

"Just trying to get more wins," Everage said, "taking it day-by-day at practice. That's where it all starts. We just want to keep pushing, hope for the best."

More like this: