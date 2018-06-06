EDWARDSVILLE - Following a comprehensive national search led by search committee chairs Phyleccia Cole and Kim Durr and involving numerous constituency groups, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Chancellor Randy Pembrook is pleased to announce the appointment of Jamie Ball, JD, as director of the Office of Equal Opportunity, Access and Title IX Coordination (EOA). Ball assumes her new duties effective Monday, June 18.

Ball arrives on campus after serving as the first institutional compliance officer/Title IX coordinator at Truman State University. She coordinated the University’s compliance with all aspects of Title IX and other laws and regulations relating to equal opportunity and non-discrimination. She served as the primary investigator for cases involving faculty, staff and student grievances relating to Title IX and other civil rights issues.

“We are incredibly pleased that Jamie Ball will be joining SIUE,” said Pembrook. “Her background and experience have prepared her well to lead in this area of vital importance. I know our University community will welcome her to Edwardsville.”

“I am honored and excited to be joining the SIUE community,” said Ball. “I look forward to forging strong relationships with the many campus partners who are essential to the support and implementation of an outstanding EOA program. I also look forward to making use of some new strategies that will support and streamline the case management process for Equal Employment Opportunity/Title IX complaints.”

“Most importantly, I am eager to get to know the people of SIUE,” she added. “Through listening to and learning from our students, staff and faculty, I’ll be empowered with invaluable insights that will help ensure that SIUE is as equitable, safe and inclusive as it can be.”

Ball was a special investigator II with the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Professional Standards Division Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Unit from 2011-15. She developed investigation strategies for EEO complaints, and analyzed and applied departmental policy and applicable state and federal law.

From 2006-11, she worked as an associate attorney at Tropio & Moralan in Woodland Hills, Calif. In that role, she represented individuals and business entities in all aspects of civil litigation, and conducted extensive factual and legal research.

Ball achieved a juris doctorate from the Southwestern University School of Law in Los Angeles, pursued master’s level studies in counseling and human development at Radford University in Virginia, and earned a bachelor’s in psychology from Oglethorpe University in Atlanta.

She replaces Chad Martinez who is now at Oakland University in Michigan.

