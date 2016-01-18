Name: James Thatcher

Parents: Emily and Jason Thatcher

Birth Weight: 7 lbs. 5 oz.

Length: 20 in.

Date of Birth: 1/7/2016

Time of Birth: 2:52 PM

Hospital: St Anthony's

Siblings: Jackson Thatcher, 3

Grandparents: Larry and Paula Thatcher of Bethalto and Gary and Linda Autery of Brighton

Great Grandparents:

 

