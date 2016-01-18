James Thatcher
January 18, 2016 4:26 PM
Listen to the story
Name: James Thatcher
Parents: Emily and Jason Thatcher
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Birth Weight: 7 lbs. 5 oz.
Length: 20 in.
Date of Birth: 1/7/2016
Article continues after sponsor message
Time of Birth: 2:52 PM
Hospital: St Anthony's
Siblings: Jackson Thatcher, 3
Grandparents: Larry and Paula Thatcher of Bethalto and Gary and Linda Autery of Brighton
Great Grandparents:
More like this: