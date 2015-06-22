James Phillip Wheeler III
June 22, 2015 12:50 PM
Listen to the story
Name: James Phillip Wheeler III
Parents: Demetra Smith and James Wheeler Jr.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Weight: 7 lbs 2 oz
Length: 19 in.
Article continues after sponsor message
Birthdate: 6/1/15
Time: 7:15 PM
Hospital: St. Anthony's
Grandparents: Tiffany Walker and Demetrick Smith of St. Louis. Tisha and James Wheeler of Alton.
Great Grandparents: Carlon Madison of Alton aqnd Lee Davis of Alton.
More like this: