James Phillip Wheeler III Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: James Phillip Wheeler III Parents: Demetra Smith and James Wheeler Jr. Weight: 7 lbs 2 oz Length: 19 in. Article continues after sponsor message Birthdate: 6/1/15 Time: 7:15 PM Hospital: St. Anthony's Grandparents: Tiffany Walker and Demetrick Smith of St. Louis. Tisha and James Wheeler of Alton. Great Grandparents: Carlon Madison of Alton aqnd Lee Davis of Alton. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show: Ft. Theater Thursday, ComedySportz, Alton Amphitheater, and More!