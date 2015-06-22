Name: James Phillip Wheeler III

Parents: Demetra Smith and James Wheeler Jr.

Weight: 7 lbs 2 oz

Length: 19 in.

Birthdate: 6/1/15

Time: 7:15 PM

Hospital: St. Anthony's

Grandparents: Tiffany Walker and Demetrick Smith of St. Louis. Tisha and James Wheeler of Alton.

Great Grandparents: Carlon Madison of Alton aqnd Lee Davis of Alton.

