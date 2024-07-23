ALTON - The James Killion Beautification and Enhancement Commission will once again sponsor community movie nights throughout the month of August.

At 8 p.m. every Saturday night starting Aug. 10, 2024, families and kids can enjoy a kid-friendly movie at James Killion Park. Snacks will be provided, and families are encouraged to come out and enjoy the entertainment.

“It’s our fourth season, and we’ve been having a good time, and there’s no reason to not continue the success of a great contribution to the community,” explained Sheila Goins, a member of the James Killion Beautification and Enhancement Commission. “It really gives the children, the neighbors of James Killion Park and the community something to look forward to.”

On Aug. 10, families can enjoy “Trolls Band Together,” followed by “The Little Mermaid” on Aug. 17 and “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” on Aug. 24. The month will conclude with “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” on Aug. 31.

To kick off the movie nights on Aug. 10, there will also be a backpack and school supplies giveaway. The backpack giveaway is sponsored by the Mike Ford Foundation, an organization started by Alton native and NFL cornerback Mike Ford. Though Ford won't be present on Aug. 10, Goins noted that his generosity will make the backpack giveaway possible.

Other community sponsors, include the Juneteenth Committee, Alton Mayor David Goins, Argosy and Pennzoil. School supplies will be donated by Be A Bridge NFP. The movies themselves are sponsored by Be A Bridge NFP, Carrollton Bank, United Congregations of Metro East and Beverly Farms Foundation.



Goins thanked the sponsors for their work to make the movie nights happen. She voiced her gratitude for the community’s help.

“We have some great, very gracious and generous sponsors this year,” she said. “It takes a village to wrap our arms around these children, and we couldn’t do this as a commission without our community sponsors.”

Goins noted that the movie nights are a great chance for the community to band together and build relationships, especially as kids prepare to start school. The Alton Police Department will also be present to interact with kids and strengthen community ties. Goins hopes to see many people at the movie nights throughout August.

“It’s definitely an important time, and it really kind of ignites some excitement prior to school starting,” she added. “It’s time for the kids to get together. They’re going to see kids that they’re going to be going to school with. It’s a time to create some camaraderie amongst the children before they head back to school.”

For more information about the James Killion Beautification and Enhancement Commission and the movie nights, visit their official Facebook page.

