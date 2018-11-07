JERSEYVILLE - Jersey State Bank's Board of Director's have announced that James Hoefert, President/CEO has decided to retire effective December 31, 2018. Upon a unanimous vote by Jersey State Bank Directors, Mark Schaefer has been named as his successor as President/CEO of the Jersey State Bank upon Hoefert's retirement.

Hoefert has served in his current role since April 2013, and prior to that, served for four years as Chief Lending Officer. During his tenure as CLO, he played a critical role in helping the bank adapt to significant regulatory changes and to maintain the Bank's overall loan portfolio growth through new business development.

"Hoefert has contributed over 40 years of experience to Jersey State Bank, and his achievements will not be forgotten. He has held leadership roles across a broad range of the company's operations, where he served as Chief Lending Officer first and most recently, President/CEO and a valued member of our Board of Directors. His work ethic, devotion and client focus have been exemplary in the company," said William Rice, Chairman of the Board. "Jim has been a mentor to many, and his influence has made a positive impact on our employees. I want to thank Jim for all he has done for the development and progress of Jersey State Bank over the past 10 years."

Article continues after sponsor message

"I look forward to working closely with Mark during his transition to President/CEO, serving our customer base and delivering continued strong earnings to our shareholders," said Hoefert. "I've had an extraordinary career and am grateful for the opportunity to have served our customers. I'm honored to have led some remarkable employees and look forward to spending more time with my family and friends."

Hoefert started his banking career in 1977 working for Alton Banking and Trust. Throughout his career, he worked for several community banks including Illinois State Bank of East Alton, First Community Bank of Godfrey and Liberty Bank. He has served on numerous boards including United Way, Senior Services, Jerseyville Economic Development Council, St. Anthony's Foundation and Beverly Farm Foundation. He has been a member of several organizations including Rotary, Jersey Community Business Association and East End Improvement Association.

Mark Schaefer joined Jersey State Bank in 2010, as Vice President and commercial/agricultural lender. He currently holds the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer. His experience includes 25 years in commercial and agricultural lending, and also 8 years as a community bank director. He has fa1med for over 30 years near Piasa, Illinois, with family. Mark has served in several volunteer capacities, while serving local boards, foundations, and advisory committees. Mark and his wife Kathy have three children. He also enjoys mission work, giving him another opportunity to serve and help others.

Jersey State Bank, the only locally owned Bank in Jersey County, has a long history of providing financial products and services to Jersey County and the surrounding area. Established in 1903, the Bank has assets in excess of $140 million and currently two offices to serve its customers - in Jerseyville and Grafton.

More like this: