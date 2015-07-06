James Hegarty Trio performs "cool jazz" at Jacoby Arts Center
The James Hegarty Trio concert will also feature the artisanal baking skills of LuciAnna’s Pastries. Known for their delectable creations, LuciAnna’s is providing espresso tarts, chunk spice cookies and lemon meringue tarts as treats for the evening.
Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10, and no reservation is required. Food and drink are available at an additional cost.
About the Jacoby Arts Center
The mission of the Jacoby Arts Center is to nurture and promote the practice and appreciation of the arts through education, exhibits, cultural programs, and community outreach initiatives.
Jacoby Arts Center is a 501(c)6 non-profit organization
The Jacoby Arts Center is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.
