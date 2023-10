James David Marler Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Years of Service: 1950-162 Year of Death: 2005 War: Korean War Medal Earned: Purple Heart Message: James was the father of Sonny, Ronald, Teddy, David and Vicki Marler from Granite City, Illinois and the husband of the late Charlotte Marie Cochran of Granite City, Illinois. Submitted By: Howard Dougherty Print Version Submit your Tribute