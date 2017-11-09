CLEVELAND, Ohio – A trio of SIUE men's soccer players have earned All-Mid-American Conference awards following the Cougars' first season as an affiliate member in the league.

Senior forward Devyn Jambga (Harare, Zimbabwe) earned first team honors while sophomore midfielder Jorge Gonzalez (Valencia, Spain) and junior defender Johan DePicker (Brussels, Belgium) were selected to the second team.

Jambga currently is third on the team with seven points coming on three goals and an assist. Two of his goals and his assist have come in MAC games. He tallied SIUE's game-winning goals in conference wins at home over Bowling Green and on the road at Northern Illinois.

The selection marks the second straight season the forward has been chosen to the first team All-Conference. He was a first-team pick last year in the Missouri Valley. He was a second team choice as a sophomore.

Gonzalez is SIUE's overall scoring leader. The transfer from Mercyhurst has five goals and two assists for 12 points. He has a goal and an assist in conference play.

The award is the second all-conference award for Gonzalez. He was named Freshman of the Year in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (Division II) last season.

DePicker, who transferred to SIUE from Old Dominion, has started 15 of SIUE's 17 games. He netted his first SIUE goal in the final regular season game against West Virginia.

SIUE opens play in the MAC Tournament Friday. The third-seeded Cougars face No. 2 seed Akron at 10 a.m. CT.

