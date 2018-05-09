ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School’s Jake Hall signed his letter of intent Wednesday afternoon to play basketball at Lindenwood University.

Hall said he’s looking forward to continuing his academic and athletic career while pursuing a degree in business management.

“This is a super exciting time in my life,” Hall said. “I felt a good fit for myself and family, I’m ready to continue my career at Lindenwood.”

Hall said even those he’s been an Explorer for only two years, it’s been an amazing ride.

“Made a lot history, broke a lot of records here, I couldn’t have asked for a better program to play with,” Hall said.

