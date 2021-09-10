HIGHLAND - Sophomore quarterback Jake Curry had a great game for Edwardsville's football team on Sept. 3, passing for two touchdowns in a 41-33 win over Highland on the road at Highland Stadium.

Curry who passed 18 yards to David Deuanephenh for one score and 26 yards to Beau Brandt for another, felt good after the game and felt it was indeed a good win for the Tigers. Curry is the iCAN Clinic Male Athlete of the Month for Edwardsville High School.

"I feel pretty good," Curry said in a postgame interview. "I'm still a little banged up from last week (a 44-17 loss at DeSmet Jesuit in suburban St. Louis), but I got better. Practice was a little hard this week, and we got better. But it was real slow. We had some things that, tonight, we could have did better. I made some pretty bad reads, but we'll learn from it. We have a home game (against Champaign Central). We'll be ready for them, that's for sure."

The win was a very good bounce-back win for Edwardsville, and against a very good quality opponent in the Bulldogs.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"Highland, they hit, they hit," Curry said. "We weren't really expecting that, but they did give it to us. It was a lot more than I thought it would really be."

The biggest takeaway from the game is that the Tigers were very resilient and found a way to win over a good team.

"Yeah, I feel like we're getting better with our team, team bonding," Curry said, "and all that. We've been doing a couple of things outside of football, but I feel like we need to be more bought in as a team, and once we get that, we'll be really good."

Curry and the Tigers will be looking ahead to playing Central in the team's home opener on Friday night, and he knows that the team will be ready to go.

"I haven't watched film on them yet," Curry said, "but we'll run the ball with (Jordan) Bush, we'll run the ball with Da'Shawn (Larson), give Kellen (Brnfre) a few touches. I mean, my receivers played really well tonight, We passed the ball pretty good tonight. I think we'll throw a little bit, run a little bit, do it all."

More like this: