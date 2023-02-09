Jake & Katie Pruitt's Love Story
Couples names: Jake & Katie Pruitt
City: Greenfield
Date met or started dating: November 13, 2010
Date married: September 28, 2019
What makes your relationship special? We have been through so much from sickness to health. What makes it very special is when I was going through a lot Jake stuck right by me. Our bond together gets stronger every day. We are able to be ourselves around each other which is a huge thing.
Share a memory you have made together: We have made countless memories together, we have done so many firsts and able to mark a lot off of our bucket list together. Making memories by going to blues games and doing things we have always wanted to do growing up.
