http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/7-5-15-Matheny-on-Garcia-to-DL.mp3

Just a few days ago, Jaime Garcia commented he hoped to never be on the disabled list again for the rest of his career. Unfortunately for the left-hander, that wish will not come true as the St. Louis Cardinals placed their pitcher on the 15-day DL with a left groin strain.

“Yeah, it actually took a turn on us,” began Mike Matheny as he announced the news in his pregame media session. “He threw his bullpen and it didn’t respond well. We had it looked at and they saw a strain.”

“It sounded like things went pretty well in the pen, it looked good,” added Matheny, noting an MRI was performed yesterday. “He said he didn’t feel right, so we had it looked at.”

Pitcher Tim Cooney has been recalled–and along with Tyler Lyons, will make one of the starts in the split doubleheader against Chicago on July 7th. It has not yet been determined which pitcher will take the mound first.

Article continues after sponsor message

The team is “hopeful” that Garcia will be ready to pitch again after the All-Star break and Matheny expects either Cooney or Lyons to also make the start on Sunday, July 12th.

In seven starts this season, Garcia is 3-3 with a 1.69 ERA. He has allowed just nine earned runs in 48 innings pitched while striking out 32 batters and walking seven.

photo credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports