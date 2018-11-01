Jaime Dwiggins named Alton Memorial Hospital October Employee of the Month
November 1, 2018 3:52 PM
ALTON - Congratulations to Jaime Dwiggins of Geropsych (third from right), who is Alton Memorial Hospital's November Employee of the Month.
A co-worker said that “Jaime provides a thorough assessment of the GPU patients for recreational therapy. She plans and carries out groups and individual group meetings. Jaime is always upbeat. She is very patient and polite to patients and families.”