Jacoby’s Upcoming Annual Fundraiser Event Will Feature a Brazilian-Inspired Theme Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WHAT: Arts & Champagne 2010



WHEN: Saturday, September 18, 2010 – Doors open at 6 p.m.



WHERE: Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton, Illinois TICKETS: Reservations are $50 per person or a table of eight for $400. Reservations can be made at the Jacoby Arts Center or by phone at 618-462-5222.



ALTON, IL – September 9, 2010 – The Jacoby Arts Center will host its annual auction and dinner fundraiser event on Saturday, September 18, 2010. The theme for Arts & Champagne 2010 is a Brazilian-inspired one of the “Carnival,” a yearly celebration of the joy of life. Make your reservations today and plan to be a part of this local celebration.



Brazilians and the country’s visitors join in merry-making revelry as they prepare to begin abstinence throughout the 40 days of Lent In tribute to King Momo, the King of the Carnival. The roots of the Carnival can be traced back to 1723. At Jacoby’s “Carnival” celebration, free champagne will flow as guests peruse and bid on original artwork, gift baskets, services, and many other items donated by artists, businesses, individuals, and organizations from the River Bend area and beyond in the silent and live auctions held throughout the evening.



Auctioneer D’Ann Kimbro will provide live and silent auction services for Jacoby’s event. Guests will also enjoy dinner provided by Tony’s Restaurant of Alton, with musical entertainment throughout the evening provided by pianist Christine Bear.



Reservations are $50 per person, or tables of eight can be reserved for $400. To make your reservations for Arts & Champagne 2010, call the Jacoby Arts Center at 618-462-5222 or stop in during regular business hours. Seating is limited and reservations are required.



Various levels of event sponsorship are still available as well. For more information about how you can help sponsor the event, contact Melissa or Vicki at the Arts Center.



Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, the Jacoby Arts Center is open Tuesdays-Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays from 12 to 4 p.m., and closed on Mondays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.



The Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.



Engaging Imaginations, Enriching Lives! Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip