ALTON, IL — November 1, 2011 — Open Mic: WORDS at Jacoby Arts Center is shaping up to be a popular monthly venue for Alton’s wonderful wordsmiths.

Sixty-three people attended our October event, 20 more than in September, and 12 artists presented their work, including poetry, stories and songs. Our expanded audience shows how hungry residents across the area are for the arts, and JAC is proud to supply a new forum for its expression. The next Open Mic: WORDS takes place on Thursday, November 17, 2011. The evening’s lineup for November already includes poets, songwriters, and a comedian – with presenter registration still underway.

The doors open at 6 p.m., and presenters begin at 6:30 p.m. A cash beverage bar is available with beer, wine and various nonalcoholic beverages, as well as a coffee and snack bar with treats available for purchase such as cake pops, brownies and popcorn. Admission to the open mic night is free; audiences of all ages are welcome. However, while presenters are asked to exercise discretion in their use of profanity, attendees are advised that content may not be suitable for everyone.

A $5 donation is requested from each presenter to ensure 5-10 minutes of time on the evening schedule. The final amount of time allotted to each presenter is determined after the total number of presenters is confirmed. Pre-registration is requested either by email to info@jacobyartscenter.org or telephone at 618.462.5222. As a part of Jacoby’s literary arts programming, Open Mic: WORDS receives partial support from the Gannett Foundation.

Open Mic: WORDS takes place on the third Thursday evening of each month from September to November and again from February through May. “Anyone ages 16 and up who wants to share their own original words of art are invited to present. Songwriters are welcome to try out a new song, fiction writers can share their poetry and short stories, playwrights and actors can try out new lines and skits, comedians can share their new material with the audience,” said Melissa Mustain, Jacoby’s executive director.

The focus and intent of Open Mic: WORDS is for literary artists to gain feedback on their original creative works while developing a comfortable repertoire with an audience. The other part of this concept that makes it unique is that there are no contests, no prizes, no judges – just words.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, Jacoby Arts Center is open on Tuesdays-Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sundays 12 noon to 4 p.m., closed on Mondays. For more information, visit the Center’s website at www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618.462.5222.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

