ALTON, IL – September 1, 2012 –Jacoby Arts Center’s annual premiere gala, Arts & Champagne, is fast approaching and reservations are being accepted now. This major fundraising event takes place at the Center on Saturday, September 22 from 6 to 10 p.m. Dust off your fedora, grab your favorite string of pearls, or don your best party attire and join in as Jacoby celebrates the arts of the Roaring ‘20s with fine Italian cuisine catered by Fema’s of Benld, live music, and a fountain flowing with complimentary champagne.

Reservations are required by September 13 at $50 each. Tables of eight are also available for $400, which includes special recognition throughout the event and two bottles of house wine at your table. You can contact Jacoby Arts Center by phone at 618-462-5222, by email at info@jacobyartscenter.org, or drop by the Center during regular hours to make your reservations.

Benefiting the Arts Center, the gala includes a live auction, led by auctioneer D-Ann Kimbro, of one-of-a-kind artwork donated by regional artists complemented by a silent auction of goods and services donated by local businesses and individuals. The event starts with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m., where guests have will also have an opportunity to visit The Studios at Jacoby located in the Center’s lower level. The Roaring ‘20s era celebrated the arts through art deco and the works of Georgia O’Keefe and Edward Hopper, the jazz age and Duke Ellington, Ernest Hemingway’s “The Sun Also Rises” and F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby”, as well as through the talents of silent film stars such as Charlie Chaplin and the introduction to “talkies.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The hosts for this year’s gala is Jacoby’s very own board of directors, which include Mark Vantrease, Jill Lane, Victoria Conley, Susan Shobe, Julie Billeter, Allan Largen, Linda J. Miller, Nick Moehn, Samuel Preston, Rose Mary Towey, and Executive Director Melissa Crockett.

Proceeds from Arts and Champagne 2012 will fund Jacoby Arts Center’s operations and programming that benefits its 17-county service region. These programs promote and support local visual, performing, and literary artists, while also providing arts education opportunities through scholarships and free community-based programming.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, Jacoby Arts Center’s hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with late hours on Thursdays until 8 p.m. The Center is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

For more information about Jacoby Arts Center and any of its programs and services, call 618.462.5222, stop in, visit our website at www.jacobyartscenter.org, or email us at info@jacobyartscenter.org.

More like this: