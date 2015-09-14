Parents: Andrew William Edward Jenkins and Ashley Louise Fricker - Godfrey, IL

Weight: 7 lbs. 4 oz.
Lenght: 19 in.
Date of Birth: 8.19.2015
Time: 8:10 pm
St. Anthony's

Siblings: Baylea Jade Nickle 9 | Emma Jaimes Jenkins 8

Grandparents: Doug Jenkins - Godfrey, IL | Juanita Long - Carrolton, IL | Carl and Theresa Fricker - Alton, IL

Great Grandparents: Harold and Janis Carroll - Alton, IL | Harold and Georgia Jenkins - Godfrey, IL | Helen Bick - Jerseyville, IL | Mary and Larry Smith - Alton, IL | Carl William Fricker Sr. - Columbia, GA

