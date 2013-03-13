The Crusell Quartet makes their fourth appearance at the Jacoby Arts Center on Saturday, March 30 at 7 p.m. This unique classical music ensemble includes Elsie Parker, clarinet, Alison Rolf, violin, Victoria Brannan, viola, Marcia Mann, cello, and joined by guest clarinetist Jeanine York. Named after the Finnish classical composer and clarinetist Bernard Henrick Crusell, this extraordinary group of outstanding musicians will perform music of Martinu, Catel, Debussy, and Crusell for their evening concert at Jacoby.

The intimate setting of Jacoby’s East Room offers close proximity to the performers, an experience enjoyed by performers and audiences alike. “The audience can be more comfortable, unlike in some concert halls,” says Elsie Parker, foundress of the Quartet. “It’s welcoming and nice for people who don’t go to chamber music too often—they like seeing the concentration and effort of playing a musical instrument up close. And it’s fun for us that we can see the emotions on our audience’s faces, whether they like something or not.”

Jacoby is pleased that Victoria Brannan of Fiddleback fame will bring her talent to the stage once again, this time as a member of The Crusell Quartet.

Article continues after sponsor message

Elsie Parker performs in several musical groups, including The Poor People of Paris who will play April 27 in the LIVE at Jacoby: Saturday Nights program. “Elsie Parker’s talent encompasses an extraordinary range – from impeccable French cabaret vocals to woodwinds and brass. She is awesome, and audiences respond enthusiastically to her incredible talent,” says Jean King of Jacoby’s Performing Arts Committee. “Her musicianship and dynamic stage presence are of the highest caliber making for a thoroughly enjoyable evening of music.”

Jacoby’s doors will open at 6 p.m., and the music begins at 7. Admission costs $10 or $8 for seniors and students, and a beverage cash bar is available. Tickets may be purchased at Jacoby Arts Center, Halpin Music, Jerseyville Public Library, Wood River Public Library, Lost Arts and Antiques in Edwardsville, or by phone at 618-462-5222. LIVE at Jacoby: Saturday Nights is sponsored in part by WBGZ Radio 1570 AM of Alton.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, Jacoby Arts Center is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., late on Thursdays until 8 p.m., and closed on Sundays and Mondays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

More like this: