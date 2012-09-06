ALTON, IL ? September 5, 2012 ? Green-Perkins Promotions presents the Henry Taylor, Jr. Revue featuring Saman Swanson on Saturday, September 15, 2012 at Jacoby Arts Center in Alton. The performance starts at 7 p.m., the doors will open at 6.

Henry Taylor and Saman Swanson formed the Taylor Revue in October 2008; together they have set the standard for music in the Midwest. They are a well-put together entity that will give you an unsurpassed performance in whichever style of music that they perform from yesterday and today.

Swanson is an Illinois born vocalist has been singing and performing since age three. Her vocals are a svelte mix ranging from Minnie Riperton, Whitney Houston to Nancy Wilson. She has opened for entertainers such as Pieces of a Dream, Mary Meadows, and countless others.

Henry Taylor, Jr. is an accomplished guitarist, songwriter, and producer, and has been performing for over 30 years. He has performed with such artist as Grover Washington, Jr., Shirley Brown Albert King and countless others as well as opening for national and international artists. Both Swanson and Taylor are presently performing in the Illinois and Missouri area with the Taylor Revue and the Impressions.

Ticket cost $10 each can be purchased at the Arts Center or by contacting Ronald ?Poncho? Green (618) 580-4138 or Eva Perkins (618) 604-2141.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, Jacoby?s hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with late hours on Thursdays until 8 p.m. The Center is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

For more information about Jacoby Arts Center and any of its programs and services, visit our website at www.jacobyartscenter.org , email us at info@jacobyartscenter.org , call 618.462.5222, or stop in at the center.

