ALTON – Announcing Jacoby Arts Center Member Appreciation Halloween Parade Watch Party Saturday, October 30th during the Alton Halloween Parade. Memberships help to support Jacoby’s mission to engage imaginations & enrich lives in the riverbend through art, this is a party for all who support the arts as a member of Jacoby. Become a Jacoby Arts Center Member today by visiting https://www.jacobyartscenter.org/memberships and don’t forget to RSVP for the Halloween Party.

Become a member and join us at Jacoby Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at 6 PM for a SPOOKtacular evening full of Halloween festivities, a Costume Contest with prizes, Cash Bar, and Munchies for all you Monsters! Enjoy both outdoor & indoor (nice and cozy) seating for the parade. Don't forget to wave as Jacoby’s "Undead Artists" walk by in the parade route! While you're here for the party, take the time to check out the current exhibit Phantasmagoria: Folklore & Local Legends-An annual celebration of the spooky, weird, dark, scary, and curious. An exploration of the characters and stories we've created as a community of human beings.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission it is to nurture and promote the practice and appreciation of the arts through education, exhibits, cultural programs, and community outreach initiatives. Located at 627 E. Broadway in Alton, IL, the Jacoby Arts Center is open Wednesdays-Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm, Sundays from 12 pm to 4 pm, and closed Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618.462.5222.

Engaging Imaginations, Enriching Lives!

Free programming at Jacoby Art Center is made possible by 2021 Presenting Sponsor Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Firm.

WHAT: Member Appreciation Halloween Parade Watch Party

WHEN: Saturday, Oct 30, 2021, Doors at 6 PM, Parade Starts at 7:00 PM

WHERE: Simmons Hanly Conroy Gallery, Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton, IL 62002

