ALTON, IL – August 9, 2012 – Jacoby Arts Center’s eighth annual rummage sale will be held Saturday, August 18 from 8 a.m.to 1 p.m. at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. Sale items include a wide variety of treasures from household goods to antiques. Jacoby Arts Center is located two blocks west of the Clark Bridge and north of Taco Bell between Henry and Ridge Streets.

This summer fundraiser supports the varied programs of the Jacoby Arts Center. Donations for the rummage sale are still needed and will be accepted from August 14 through 17 between the hours of 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. No clothing, large appliances or furniture, or electronics that require special disposal will be accepted.

Jacoby Arts Center, featuring an art gallery exhibiting artists from throughout the region, is free and open to the public Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., late on Thursdays until 8 p.m., and closed on Sundays and Mondays. Sponsored during the school year are free children’s third Saturday morning art activities known as ArtSplash, free summer Arts in the Park programs in Godfrey and Edwardsville and at the Alton’s Farmers and Artisans Market. Several adult open studios sessions and classes are also offered through the Center, as are art classes for children ages four and up.

The Center is located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

