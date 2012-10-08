ALTON, IL – October 5, 2012 – In an effort to improve the enjoyment for audiences, Jacoby Arts Center is hosting its first Music Marathon on Saturday, October 13 with the sole purpose of raising money for improved audio and sound systems as well as improved stage lighting. Five local bands have donated their time for the evening to help Jacoby make this a successful event.

Each band will play a 45-minute set starting at 6 p.m., with the headliner playing a two-hour set from 10 p.m. until midnight. The variety of music played will include Jazz, folk, rhythm & blues, rock and bluegrass. You name it and you’ll find it, in this six hour time frame. Attendees will be armbanded so that they can come and go throughout the evening if they choose.

The evening begins with the Jared Hennings Band from 6 – 6:45 p.m., who recently played at Jacoby to a near-sold out house. Replay – a rhythm & blues and classic rock band will jam from 7 – 7:45, followed by Pine Lake Express which plays a more bluegrass style. The all-female band, Typsy Gypsy, will take the stage from 9 – 9:45. Left to close the house down for two hours will be Blu Skies. Their genre is more of a rock and folk blend. Open Mic: Words legend Charlie Schwaab will also be on hand to provide comedic relief between sets.

The space usually designated for musical and literary arts performances, the East Room, is in need of various improvements that the Performing Arts Committee has decided will enhance the listening and viewing experience. Executive Director Melissa Crockett knows it’s time for an upgrade in the performance space. “It’s not that the experience is bad by any means,” says Crockett, “but for a while now we’ve needed more direct and professional lighting, the capability to video performances, and a more expansive sound system to satisfy our artists.”

The Music Marathon planners realized that this event wouldn’t have legs to stand on without food, drink and other surprises. “We’ll have a variety of food for purchase and desserts, including a favorite food vendor, Ghetto Mama Cakes,” Crockett said. “We’ll also have a cash beverage bar available. Those that come to the event won’t go away hungry or thirsty. And from what I’m hearing various jewelry, clothing accessories and novelty items like candles also will be available for purchase. Scentsy Wickless Candles will be on hand, as will Stella and Dot, a boutique jewelry line. And of course Jacoby’s retail shop, The Artist Shop, has a great collection of one-of-a-kind artisan wares available for purchases as does the current gallery exhibition. Call it your one-stop, music, art, food and everything else occasion event.”

Lewis and Clark Community College’s radio station, WLCA 89.9 FM, has agreed to have a few live drop-in spots during some of the evening festivities to help promote the Music Marathon.

Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door and can be purchased through Jacoby’s regular outlets, including the Center and Halpin Music. Tickets can also be purchased by phone at 618-462-5222. This event is being sponsored in part by WBGZ Radio 1570 AM and Halpin Music.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, Jacoby Arts Center is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., late on Thursdays until 8 p.m., and closed on Sundays and Mondays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

