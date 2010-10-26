WHAT: JAC Halloween Party and Live Music Concert

WHEN: Saturday, October 30, 2010 6 p.m. (Doors open at 5 p.m.)

WHERE: Jacoby Arts Center, 627 East Broadway, Alton, IL 62002

TICKETS: Admission is $10 per person, $5 for children under 12. Bring in a carved JAC-o-lantern and receive 50 percent off the cost of admission.

ALTON, IL - October 16, 2010 - The Jacoby Arts Center in Alton is hosting its annual Halloween Party on Saturday, October 30 starting at 6 p.m., with the doors opening at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12, but with a carved JAC-o-lantern your admission will be half-price.



Attendees are encouraged to come in costume. There will be complimentary chili, hot dogs, and snacks. Gabie McGarrah will be providing music for our LIVE at Jacoby: last saturday nights pre-parade live music concert. A cash bar will be available serving soft drinks, wine, and beer. Carved pumpkins brought in by party participants will become part of a "Pumpkin Glow." The Jacoby Arts Center is an ideal location for experiencing the Alton Halloween Parade as well.

Executive Director Melissa Mustain said, "We are excited to be hosting our annual Halloween Party again this year. This gives community members the chance to enjoy the festivities, express their artistic side through their costumes and carved pumpkins, experience the Jacoby Arts Center, and watch the Alton Halloween Parade - a true mix of the spirit of Halloween. This is a time for families to enjoy Halloween festivities together and have a truly memorable experience."

The Jacoby Arts Center is located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, just off the Clark Bridge between Henry and Ridge Streets. The Arts Center is open Tuesdays-Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays from 12 to 4 p.m., and closed on Mondays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222. The Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

Engaging Imaginations, Enriching Lives!

