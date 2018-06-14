ALTON, IL - Ceramicist, Painter, Printmaker. “Efflorescence” is a group show of Nila Petty, Amy Bautz, and Sharron Pollack. Each with their own medium, love for plants, and their approach to line, form and color; all resonate well together. Their shared sense of wonder and appreciation for the natural world brings clay sculpture, paintings, and intaglio and relief prints together for this show. Until now, their work has only been shown together at faculty exhibitions on the Saint Louis University campus. Efflorescence will be on display July 5, 2018 through July 29, 2018 at the Jacoby Arts Center at 627 E. Broadway, Alton, IL 62002.

Nila Petty is fascinated with microscopic images of seeds and her clay sculptures often evolve into something that is alive, more resembling sea creatures or other plants. Petty says, “I prefer my work to reveal a sense of hope and joy through forms that show growth and the possibility of renewal.” Amy Bautz’ work reflects her interest in the transcription, translation, and mutation of physical experience through the camera, computer and human hand. Sharron Pollack uses different printing processes to create metaphors about people, communities, and situations; plants and plant matter serve as cultural signifiers of both happiness as well as lamentations for the fallen.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission it is to nurture and promote the practice and appreciation of the arts through education, exhibits, cultural programs, and community outreach initiatives. Located at 627 E. Broadway in Alton, IL, the Jacoby Arts Center is open Wednesdays-Saturdays from 10am to 5pm, Sundays from 12pm to 4pm, and closed Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

