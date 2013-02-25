Jacoby Arts Center presents “A Life in Parts,” featuring authors Vicki Bennington and Dan Brannan, followed with a special presentation by Loretta Goebel, whose harrowing experience and remarkable recovery is chronicled in the book. Afterward, all three will be available to sign books that can be purchased at the event at 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 28.

On the afternoon of Dec. 11, 2001, a seemingly harmless injury in Goebel’s own home led to a serious infection that landed her in the hospital, and before long, she was at death’s door. In the end, she miraculously survived; but there was a heavy price to pay. During her recovery, she became friends with Paul McCartney and Heather Mills, who pointed her in the direction of a clinic in England that allowed her to go on with her life and feel pretty and feminine again.

Through all her pain and loss, Goebel never gave up; she never lost herself. Her story of courage and the power of the human spirit told in the newly-released saga, “A Life in Parts,” written by Bennington and Brannan, and published by Stonebrook Publishing of St. Louis, is an inspirational testament for everyone.

Mills wrote the foreword to the book, and both Sir Paul McCartney and supermodel Cindy Crawford provided back-cover endorsements.

“A Life in Parts” may be purchased at the event, which will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 28 at the Jacoby Arts Center at 627 East Broadway in Alton. Bennington, Brannan and Goebel will be available to sign copies. Light hors d’oeuvres will be served. Cash bar available. For more information, call (618) 462-5222.

Loretta Goebel

