The Jacoby Arts Center is currently hosting its first annual exhibit of work by outstanding high school art students in the region. This new event is a unique opportunity for students to receive recognition and exposure for their artwork in a professional environment. The exhibition is also a tribute to the art teachers who inspire and refine the talents of their students.

The exhibit features 78 original two- and three-dimensional works representing art programs at 8 high schools in the region. Ten high schools located within a 20-mile radius of the Jacoby Arts Center were invited to participate. The artworks on display were created as part of the school curriculum and chosen by the schools' art instructors.

Participating High Schools: Alton Senior High, Civic Memorial High, East Alton-Woodriver High, Edwardsville High, Jersey Community High, Marquette Catholic High, Roxana Senior High, and Southwestern High.

The exhibition is free to the public and continues until June 5. A closing reception will be held on June 5 from 6:00 to 8:00 with an awards presentation at 7:00.

The JAC gallery is open 10:00 to 5:00 pm Tuesday through Saturday.

Sponsored by American Water and Illinois American Water.

Karen Cooper, Manager of Business Services at American Water in Alton provided the funding.

For more information contact Jacoby Arts Center at 618-462-5222.

