DO WE HAVE THE STUFF!!

The annual Rummage Sale for Jacoby Arts Center will be held on Saturday, August 30th from 8am to 1 pm at the Jacoby Arts Center. The center is located at 627 East Broadway in downtown Alton, IL. This summer event is one of several fundraisers sustaining the varied programs at JAC. Those interested in supporting this fundraiser can do so in two ways; donate items for sale and attend the Rummage Sale! Donated items should be clean and in good condition. Electrical items should be in working order. Small furniture is also welcome, but no clothing please.

Donations should be delivered to Jacoby Arts Center on August 26 – 30, Tuesday through Friday from 10 am until 5 pm.

The Rummage Sale will include a wide variety of stuff from household goods to books and antiques. There will be something for everyone, so come on down and find your newest treasures. Call (618) 462-5222 for more information.

