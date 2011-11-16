ALTON, IL – November 8, 2011 – Four by 13 features the artwork of the artist collective Thirteen Squared, a group of 13 award-winning women artists whose mission is to generate funds for the benefit of local arts organizations. The collaborative has been together for six years and includes artists, Cynthia Berg, Elizabeth Concannon, Susan Dietz-Schmidt, M.J. Goerke, Jane Isenberg, Ellen Klamon, Ruth Kolker, Nancy Kurten, Emily Long, Marceline Saphian, Ida Steinberg, Harriet Thomas and Kay Wood. This year the Jacoby Arts Center is pleased to be chosen by the collective and 100% of sales from the Four by 13 exhibit benefits the gallery at JAC. Previous beneficiaries of Thirteen Squared include the Foundry Art Center, Chesterfield Arts, the St. Louis Artists’ Guild, Viva Vox, St. Louis Arts Works, the Regional Arts Commission and Art St. Louis. Over the last six years, the group has raised over $20,000 for area arts organizations.

The individual style of the artists ranges from realism to abstract and torn paper collage to painting. Each artist made four 10” squared pieces and each square cost $50 and may be purchased individually.

This exhibition takes place in conjunction with Jacoby Arts Center’s first Holiday Art Show, which will feature the functional artwork and artisan wares of regional artists. Included in the exhibit are jewelry, pottery, woodworking and fibers. Artwork from the exhibit is available immediately upon purchase for holiday gift giving.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, the Jacoby Arts Center is open Tuesdays-Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 to 4 p.m., and closed on Mondays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

The Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

Engaging Imaginations, Enriching Lives!

