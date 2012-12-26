ALTON, IL – December 26, 2012 – Jacoby Arts Center will host its Awards of Excellence exhibition in its Main Gallery from January 11 through February 23. The show will open with a public reception on Friday, January 11 from 5 to 8 p.m.

The exhibit will feature the work of five artists selected by juror Laura Strand, Associate Professor, head of Textile Arts at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in the annual JAC Juried Exhibition held in July 2012.

Exhibiting artists include Lillian Bates, wearable art; Rebecca Eilering, drawing & painting; Kristin Powers Nowlin; Sarah Gillespie, painting; and collaborative work by Nick Martin and Michael Wartgow.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, Jacoby Arts Center is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., late on Thursdays until 8 p.m., and closed on Sundays and Mondays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

