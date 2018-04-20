EDWARDSVILLE - Broadway Musical Hits by the Actors & Artists of the Riverbend at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton IL 62002.

Evening performance Saturday, May 19, 2018 7:00pm - 9:00pm, and an afternoon performance Sunday, May 20, 2018 2:00pm - 4:00pm. Doors open ½ hour before. Tickets are $10; available for purchase at www.jacobyartscenter.org/tickets or at the door. Seating will be cabaret-style. Cash bar will be open Saturday night. Parking is available on the gravel lot next door. Sponsored by WBGZ - 94.3.

The Actors & Artists of the Riverbend return to the Jacoby Arts Center stage to perform. They are a theater group of local community actors and artists of all ages that bring awareness and entertainment to the Riverbend. “A Walk Down Broadway” will deliver favorite Broadway Hits across the generations of Musicals.

Jacoby Arts Center (JAC) is located at 627 E. Broadway, Alton, IL 62002. JAC is open Wednesday - Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday 12pm to 4pm, and closed Monday & Tuesday. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618.462.5222.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to nurture and promote the practice and appreciation of the arts through education, exhibits, cultural programs, and community outreach initiatives.

Engaging Imaginations, Enriching Lives!

